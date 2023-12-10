Burnham scores 23, Charleston takes down Rhode Island 85-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham’s 23 points helped Charleston (SC) defeat Rhode Island 85-70 on Sunday.

Burnham added five rebounds for the Cougars (5-4). Reyne Smith finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Jordan Crawford had 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Cam Estevez finished with 13 points and two steals for the Rams (5-5). Jaden House added 12 points for Rhode Island.

