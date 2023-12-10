SC Lottery
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has announced that an officer has been fired after he was arrested for driving under the influence in a police vehicle.

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

The arrest happened after a crash that took place not while Dyer was on duty, wearing his uniform, or performing official duties at the time but while he was driving his assigned police vehicle, Gibson says.

“Effective immediately, Mr. Dyer’s employment with the Charleston Police Department is terminated,” Chief Chito Walker says. “His actions completely contradict the values of our department. As officers, we are held to the highest standard, and there is zero tolerance for actions like this that betray the trust of the community we are sworn to protect and serve.”

Dyer was employed with the Charleston Police Department for two years and was assigned to the patrol division, according to Gibson.

The Charleston Police Department released the following statement:

The Charleston Police Department does not condone any behavior that undermines the law or the principles we uphold. We are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism. This incident is not reflective of the values and the commitment of the men and women who serve the Charleston community daily.

Dyer was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center but has since been released.

