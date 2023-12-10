SC Lottery
Clemson remains undefeated with 74-66 win over TCU

Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball...
Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TORONTO, ON. CANADA (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 9-0 after heading to Toronto, Canada and defeating TCU 74-66 on Saturday.

Guard Joe Girard III led the Tigers with 21 points. Center PJ Hall added 17 points and 6 rebounds while forward Ian Schieffelin went for 14 points and 9 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive rebounds.

The Tigers have a week off before trying to start the season 10-0 at Memphis on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

