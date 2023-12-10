Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties will be seeing an increase in law enforcement presence over the next few days.

As a part of the Department’s Area Coordinated Enforcement initiative to reduce collisions and fatalities in the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will partner with local law enforcement in Beaufort, Jasper, Laurens and Horry County to perform “special enforcement” of several traffic violations.

These include DUI, speeding, aggressive and distracted driving. The focus on these violations will extend to commercial vehicles in these areas as well.

Areas of enforcement for Monday and Tuesday in Beaufort and Jasper counties include US-278.

Areas of enforcement for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in Laurens County include US-76, US-221, SC-560 and SC-39.

Areas of enforcement for Thursday and Friday in Horry County include SC-544, SC-707, SC-9 and SC-31.

