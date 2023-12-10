SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties will be seeing an increase in law enforcement presence over the next few days.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties will be seeing an increase in law enforcement presence over the next few days.

As a part of the Department’s Area Coordinated Enforcement initiative to reduce collisions and fatalities in the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will partner with local law enforcement in Beaufort, Jasper, Laurens and Horry County to perform “special enforcement” of several traffic violations.

These include DUI, speeding, aggressive and distracted driving. The focus on these violations will extend to commercial vehicles in these areas as well.

Areas of enforcement for Monday and Tuesday in Beaufort and Jasper counties include US-278.

Areas of enforcement for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in Laurens County include US-76, US-221, SC-560 and SC-39.

Areas of enforcement for Thursday and Friday in Horry County include SC-544, SC-707, SC-9 and SC-31.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead.
Police respond to fatal shooting on Remount Road
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision...
TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.

Latest News

Officials are issuing a reminder about Sunday afternoon road closures ahead of holiday parades.
Summerville officials warn of afternoon roadway closures ahead of parade
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision...
TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead