Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead

Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army(WTVY News 4)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant who was found dead on post at Fort Jackson Friday.

A Fort Jackson spokesperson said 34-year-old Allen M. Burtram, a drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found by unit members shortly after he failed to report for work.

Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services pronounced Burtram dead upon their arrival.

“Our hearts are with the family of Staff Sgt. Burtram during this extremely difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general said. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our own.”

Officials said Burtram’s next of kin was notified and support is being provided to his family and teammates by Fort Jackson personnel.

When asked whether foul play is suspected, a Fort Jackson spokesperson said they could not comment on that at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Army will conduct an autopsy, as is standard protocol.

