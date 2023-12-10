SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.
Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature...
Man charged in West Ashley domestic violence incident denied bond
Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday...
Charleston Police investigating downtown aggravated assault

Latest News

46-year-old Shawn Smalls was arrested by North Charleston Police Department for murder and...
Bond pushed to circuit court for North Charleston man accused of murder
Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant on Johns Island on Saturday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at McDonald’s on Johns Island
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead.
Police respond to fatal shooting on Remount Road
VIDEO: Bond pushed to circuit court for North Charleston man accused of murder
Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle