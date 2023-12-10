SC Lottery
Lorenz’s 22 lead Wofford past Coastal Carolina 88-80

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz’s 22 points helped Wofford defeat Coastal Carolina 88-80 on Saturday.

Lorenz also added six rebounds for the Terriers (5-5). Dillon Bailey scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (5 for 13 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jackson Sivills had 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Chanticleers (3-6) were led in scoring by Jon Sanders, who finished with 17 points. Kylan Blackmon added 16 points for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Jacob Meyer had 14 points and five assists.

Wofford’s next game is Sunday against Kentucky Christian at home, and Coastal Carolina visits Charleston (SC) on Monday.

