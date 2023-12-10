Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In the face of an “impending threat of severe weather,” the 28th Annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade has been canceled.

Officials say that after speaking with the National Weather Service and other parties, they determined that the safest course of action for everyone involved is to cancel the parade, which was originally scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Eric LaFontaine, a representative for the Town of Mount Pleasant had this to say of the cancellation:

“We understand the disappointment this may cause, especially during this festive season when the community looks forward to coming together for this cherished holiday tradition. However, the unpredictable nature of weather conditions necessitates this decision to prevent any potential risks associated with severe weather. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, staff and community members who have been actively involved in the planning and preparation of the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. We appreciate your understanding and support during these challenging circumstances. The Town of Mount Pleasant remains committed to creating safe and enjoyable experiences for our community, and we look forward to future events where we can celebrate together.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.