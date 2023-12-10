SC Lottery
Officials: Man arrested in connection to police chase, drug possession

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that led to the discovery of narcotics.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that led to the discovery of narcotics.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that led to the discovery of narcotics.

The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and habitual offender, spokesperson Amber Allen said.

She said the chase started on Savannah Highway in Ravenel after a Kawasaki motorcycle failed to stop for a speeding violation.

The chase went from Savannah Highway to Wappoo Road and then back to West Ashley to Highway 61 and over the Cosgrove Bridge, Allen said. The chase came to an end in a gas station parking lot on Dorchester Road and Leeds Avenue.

They found that the driver of the motorcycle had a suspended driver’s license and the motorcycle was not registered and not insured, according to Allen. The driver also had warrants out in two states.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Allen said drug charges are pending due to him having narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

