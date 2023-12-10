SC Lottery
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting

The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now under investigation.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now under investigation.

The Department Spokesperson Harve Jacobs said that officers with NCPD responded to a call of shots fired at Posh Bar and Lounge on Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple groups of people fighting in the parking lot and a male victim, also in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made,

This investigation is ongoing.

