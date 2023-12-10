Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now under investigation.
The Department Spokesperson Harve Jacobs said that officers with NCPD responded to a call of shots fired at Posh Bar and Lounge on Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple groups of people fighting in the parking lot and a male victim, also in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made,
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.