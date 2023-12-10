Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, serious injuries reported

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle police said was reported stolen was at the center of a crash Saturday night in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said first responders were called to a crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street at around 9 p.m.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved and overturned due to the wreck.

Crews worked to extract people from one of the vehicles, and it was determined that multiple people were seriously hurt.

Police later learned one of the vehicles involved was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. It was also determined to be reported stolen out of Florence County.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

