SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, serious injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle police said was reported stolen was at the center of a crash Saturday night in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said first responders were called to a crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street at around 9 p.m.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved and overturned due to the wreck.

Crews worked to extract people from one of the vehicles, and it was determined that multiple people were seriously hurt.

Police later learned one of the vehicles involved was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. It was also determined to be reported stolen out of Florence County.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead.
Police respond to fatal shooting on Remount Road
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision...
TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead
The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday...
Charleston Police investigating downtown aggravated assault

Latest News

Officials are issuing a reminder about Sunday afternoon road closures ahead of holiday parades.
Summerville officials warn of afternoon roadway closures ahead of parade
Crews responding to deadly crash in Greenville involving four vehicles on I-85S on Sunday.
Coroner: 3 dead following 4-vehicle crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.
[Insert Caption Here]
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating hit and run, injuring pedestrian
The long-held debate over real versus fake Christmas trees continues to sit in the minds of...
VIDEO: What Christmas tree is on your radar this holiday season?