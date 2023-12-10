Real or fake: What Christmas tree is on your radar this holiday season?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-held debate over real versus fake Christmas trees continues to sit in the minds of our Lowcountry neighbors as we head into the holidays.

Families are rushing to fill their homes with holiday cheer just two weeks before the big night.

“A good spot to get good, long-lasting trees. We’re excited to get it all up,” Alex, a shopper at Dreaming Farms Christmas tree lot says.

Others say it brings back memories and creates a comforting space to make new ones.

“I do love the smell of a real Christmas tree. It’s nostalgic and brings the holidays inside. To the home. It helps out a local farmer,” Shoppers Ben and Mandy say.

A study by the Center for Environmental Health shows the more sustainable option is to go real.

While artificial trees can be reused for years, Fraser fir trees are biodegradable, leaving a lighter carbon footprint than the former.

The report also claims artificial trees are made with potentially toxic chemicals and plastics which can hinder long-term health.

“There’s some good recycling industries, for used trees. Putting them to use rather than them just going into landfills,” Alex says.

Sustainability, scent and an authentic festive experience are a few reasons those shoppers feel inclined to shop real.

The price tag can play a big factor in shifting the opinion of others, saying cost over aesthetics is a price that cannot be beaten.

While Dreaming Farms says they’ve kept their prices consistent, community members say other spots are increasing.

The average price for a real tree can start from $80 and rise depending on the size.

On the other hand, prices at the West Ashley Circle Walmart for a pre-lit tree of similar size sits from $60 to $100.

“Saving money… you’ll have to get a new tree, but with a fake tree, you don’t have to,” Shopper Isaiah says.

Shoppers say not only cost but non-flammable and simple-to-build components make quite a difference to them.

“We always get a fake Christmas tree. I think it’s just less maintenance,” Sam says.

“They last longer, you don’t have to add water and stuff to it. Even though you don’t have the smell to it, I like the fake one better,” Frankie says.

So, when it comes to Christmas trees, which option is on your radar?

Officials say the best way to decide for yourself is by doing the research and finding the best fit for your home.

