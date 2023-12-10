SC Lottery
Sen. Tim Scott to speak at Chanukah in the square

Senator Tim Scott will be visiting the Holy City to speak at an event to show support to the...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Tim Scott will be visiting the Holy City to speak at an event to show support to the Jewish community on Sunday.

Scott will speak at Chanukah in the Square 2023, which will be hosted by Chabad of Charleston, a press release states. At this event, Scott will give remarks in support of Israel and the Jewish community, and against antisemitism and pro-Hamas demonstrations.

Governor Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Anita Zucker will be in attendance, the press release states.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marion Square, according to the release. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to 477 Mathis Ferry Rd. Speeches will begin at 5:15 p.m.

