South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating hit and run, injuring pedestrian

By Ashley Campbell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian injured.

They say it happened Friday, December 8, around 10:40 p.m. when an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway near Belvedere Road in Aiken County.

SCHP says after hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle left the scene. Now, the agency is asking for your help identifying the vehicle.

If you have any information, contact SCHP at (803) 898-3243 or 1-800-768-1503. You can remain anonymous.

