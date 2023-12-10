Stingrays defeat Everblades in overtime Saturday night

ESTERO F.L. – The South Carolina Stingrays (12-7-2-0) earned a massive 2-1 overtime victory over the Florida Everblades (9-7-4-0) on Saturday night. Austin Magera scored the overtime winner, and Mitchell Gibson made 22 saves in the victory.

Jonny Evans opened the scoring for the Rays 11:04 into the game. Evans darted up the left wing and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Florida goaltender Cam Johnson for his first goal of the season.

Florida pressured in the second period, but Gibson kept them off the score sheet.

11:04 into the third period, the Everblades tied it up when Chris Ordoobadi knocked in his first goal of the season. The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.

Magera ended the game just 19 seconds into overtime with his eleventh goal of the season. Jack Adams muscled his way to the net and sent a backhand to Magera, who deposited the puck into the open cage to seal the win for the Stingrays.

South Carolina concludes their four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Amway Center.

