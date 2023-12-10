SC Lottery
Strong cold front to bring rain and wind to the area today!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front to our west will bring us our next chance of widespread rain and storms today. Ahead of the front, it will be a warm and humid day with midday temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s for most spots. A few showers are possible this morning ahead of the front, but rain coverage will become more widespread later in the afternoon and evening as the front crosses the area. The front will bring gusty winds, generally between 30-40 mph at times. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out due to the stronger winds higher up in the atmosphere, but clouds and activity will keep the threat on the lower end of the scale. Should a storm become severe, damaging wind is the biggest threat. The cold front will be offshore early Monday morning bringing an end to our rain chances and ushering in cooler air once again. High pressure will be overhead for most of next week. It will be sunny and much cooler with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75. Low 43.

MONDAY: Turning Sunny & Much Cooler. High 56. Low 36.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 57, Low 42.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 61, Low 45.

