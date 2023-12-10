SC Lottery
Summerville officials warn of afternoon roadway closures ahead of parade

Officials are issuing a reminder about Sunday afternoon road closures ahead of holiday parades.(Live 5 News)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are issuing a reminder about Sunday afternoon road closures ahead of holiday parades.

The Summerville Police Department shared on Facebook a reminder that several roads will be closing at 1 p.m. in preparation for the Summerville Annual Christmas Parade.

Roadways expected to close in the Summerville Sunday afternoon are as follows:

  • N. Cedar & 78, N. Main & 78,
  • N. Cedar & 4th, N. Cedar & 2nd,
  • N. Cedar & 1st, N. Main & 4th,
  • N. Main & 3rd, Magnolia & E 3rd N,
  • N. Main & 2nd, N. Main & 1st,
  • N Main & Luke, S. Main & Doty,
  • S. Cedar & Doty, S. Cedar & 2nd,
  • S. Main & Richardson, S. Main & 2nd,
  • Richardson & Magnolia, Richardson & Little Main,
  • Richardson & Parking Gar, Richardson & Cedar,
  • Richardson & Pine, Richardson & Laurel,
  • Richardson & Hickory, Hickory & Luke/Doty,
  • S. Main & W 6th South St, and W 4th N St & Hickory

A map of the parade itself has also been provided.

The expected route for Summerville's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 10
The expected route for Summerville's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 10(Summerville Dream)

Those with plans to travel through the area are advised to seek out alternative routes ahead of time.

