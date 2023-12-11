SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police...
Officials: Man arrested in connection to police chase, drug possession

Latest News

This provided image shows Kate Cox, a woman who was being prevented from getting an abortion...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke the National Defense University in Washington,...
'Putin must lose,' Zelenskyy says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress