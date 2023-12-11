Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen on Monday.

Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West Ashley and James Island areas.

Police say she is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information on where Campbell might be is asked to contact a Charleston Police Department detective at 843-720-2422. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

