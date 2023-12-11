City of Charleston encourages public input for waterfront initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city will host two of its “Peninsula Plan: Water First” workshops, and the first one begins Monday.

The goal is to have the community’s voice at the forefront of the peninsula plan.

These workshops are part of the Peninsula Plan: Water First initiative, to shape the future between the peninsula and water.

The city revealed the Peninsula Plan in September, a successor to the 1990s downtown plan, featuring a crucial element of the proposed Waterfront Redevelopment District.

The plan focuses on streets, enhancing safe and efficient transportation, along with neighborhood designs for developments like the highly anticipated Union Pier project.

City of Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says they’re seeking more than just community input.

“We want to make sure that we’re hearing from as many different people, not just those living on the peninsula now or for a while,” Summerfield said. “We want to hear from people who come down here, bringing their families to the waterfront, showing their children different aspects of Charleston Harbor.”

The first workshop kicks off Monday from 4-7 p.m., and the next is Wednesday from 9 a.m.- noon.

Both meetings will be held at the International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1422.

The city hopes to integrate these updates into the comprehensive plan by next spring.

“Before you start putting any pen to paper because the last thing you want to do in this kind of effort is to say, Okay, this is what it’s going to be and then go out to the public and say react to this. You really want to hear from the community”, Summerfield said.

To learn more information and to stay updated visit the Peninsula plan.

