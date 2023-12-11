Cold front brings cooler temps, sunshine for the start of the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved offshore early this morning leaving us with cooler, drier weather to out the new work and school week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 63.

