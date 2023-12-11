SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front brings cooler temps, sunshine for the start of the new week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved offshore early this morning leaving us with cooler, drier weather to out the new work and school week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 63.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Monday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Strong cold front bringing rain and wind to the area tonight!
EMERGENCY AIRCHECK
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast