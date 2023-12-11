Cold front brings cooler temps, sunshine for the start of the new week!
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved offshore early this morning leaving us with cooler, drier weather to out the new work and school week.
TODAY: Sunny. High 57.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 61.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 63.
