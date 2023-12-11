Duo inspires worldwide fans through late grandmother’s diary entries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry duo is gaining internet popularity for sharing the life of a woman with a decade-long story to tell.

Podcasters Mark McKinney and Liz Duren set up their studio every week to peel back the layers of life told in three century-old diaries.

“There are five years’ worth of diary entries in one book,” McKinney says. “When she started the diaries, it’s almost like she wrote them in seasons for us.”

Inside those pages is a decade-long story of McKinney’s late grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” McKinney.

The titles were hidden away in boxes for years, untouched until now.

“When Mark first showed me his grandmother’s diaries, they were from 1931 to 1942,” Duren says. “No one had ever read them!”

“I can’t believe she’s my grandmother sometimes. I read these entries and I’m not worthy,” McKinney says.

My Grandmother’s Diaries has garnered the world’s attention through TikTok, podcasts and YouTube.

The duo has amassed more than 130,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 through podcasts.

“Storytelling and expressing yourself is an important part of their whole family,” Duren says.

Each leather-bound page contains a true American Story: a teenager’s life from the Great Depression to World War Two.

Elizabeth explains the feeling of living in a tent with her seven-person family and working hard to create a better life.

“It was a lot of people’s stories, she just wrote it down,” McKinney says.

The duo says they think the platform’s popularity comes from the relatability between a narrative from a century ago and the current events of the present time.

“Mark Twain said history does not repeat itself, but it rhymes. And it’s what we’re seeing in these diaries. 100 years ago everyone’s worried about the same things,” Duren says.

“Little could my grandmother know, so many people would be falling in love with her and her story, McKinney says.

The story does not end here.

Both McKinney and Duren say they are dedicated to sharing every last word with the community.

“Lots of tears here. It is because it’s so special,” McKinney says. “Change our lives, for me it did. It just makes you appreciate what you have.”

“This is how clearly she lays out her story. And when it’s over, I’ll have lost a friend,” Duren says.

