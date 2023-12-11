SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose

Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
By KING Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in the story includes content that may be disturbing to some.

SEATTLE (KING) - Police in Seattle released video of a driver appearing to hit pedestrians on purpose.

The video is hard to watch.

People in a car are heard cussing and laughing after running two people over.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)

“You cannot be doing that,“ said resident Char Mayes, who lives just blocks where the hit-and-runs happened.

“Safety is my No. 1 priority. It was just wild to hear the news,” he said.

Seattle police haven’t been able to find the people responsible or the victims.

They said they know at least one hit-and-run took place on Nov. 26 just before 2 a.m., and believe the other happened around the same time.

Three videos, two cellphone videos and one surveillance video were released in total.

Police didn’t share how they got the videos from inside the cars, but in similar cases, videos like this have been posted to social media.

Mayes said he feels bad for the victims.

“There’s some folks who are unhoused just looking for a place to rest their head for the evening,” he said.

Mayes said the hit-and-runs speak to greater problems in society that need to be addressed.

“Love your fellow human and do your best to protect each other,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down the Globes host gig, (Source: CNN/Warner Bros....
Hollywood Minute: Golden Globes show needs a host
Coroner: Dogs missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead
Coroner: Dogs missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday,...
The Golden Globe nominations are coming. Here’s everything you need to know
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
GRAPHIC: Police share video of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose