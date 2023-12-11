SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Infrastructure, conservation at forefront of concern for Huger developments

By Anna Harris
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - With hundreds of homes being built in Huger, some residents worry the lack of proper infrastructure will just be one of the factors that will cost the area its small, hometown feel.

Life-long Huger residents Vincent Holback and Richard Coen say these hundreds of homes are coming to along Cainhoy Road near Cainhoy Elementary School.

Over the years, the two say they’ve watched this road become a hazard. Cainhoy Road had over 200 collisions from 2011 to 2020, according to the State Department of Public Safety.

The agency has not yet responded to a request for more up-to-date accident information.

With more homes coming, Holback and Coen say this two-lane highway can’t handle the congestion.

“This place was unity,” Holback said. “It was a peace of mind that you could get coming out here. And I speak to people all the time about driving through Huger and they don’t recognize it anymore.”

On top of that, conservation is also a concern. Coen says Huger is well-known for its historic districts and he appreciates that the county already has those marked but doesn’t want too much more to be taken away.

Berkeley County has been contacted numerous times for more details about these developments and any feedback they have to these concerns. They have acknowledged the request but have yet to provide a full response.

In addition, with Cainhoy Road being state-maintained, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is responsible for the infrastructure. They have not provided a statement.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police...
Officials: Man arrested in connection to police chase, drug possession

Latest News

Police say Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West...
Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
One of the Lowcountry's beloved distilleries will celebrate the holiday season with its fourth...
VIDEO: Firefly Distillery to hold Annual Holy City Holiday Market
A nonprofit continues to work to help shape informed and productive citizens within our...
VIDEO: Trident Literacy Association offers resources to end generational poverty
Ptl. Dontavis Jones found a four-week-old kitten inside a dumpster. He now has a new family...
North Charleston officer finds kitten in dumpster, adopts it