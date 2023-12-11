Infrastructure, conservation at forefront of concern for Huger developments

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - With hundreds of homes being built in Huger, some residents worry the lack of proper infrastructure will just be one of the factors that will cost the area its small, hometown feel.

Life-long Huger residents Vincent Holback and Richard Coen say these hundreds of homes are coming to along Cainhoy Road near Cainhoy Elementary School.

Over the years, the two say they’ve watched this road become a hazard. Cainhoy Road had over 200 collisions from 2011 to 2020, according to the State Department of Public Safety.

The agency has not yet responded to a request for more up-to-date accident information.

With more homes coming, Holback and Coen say this two-lane highway can’t handle the congestion.

“This place was unity,” Holback said. “It was a peace of mind that you could get coming out here. And I speak to people all the time about driving through Huger and they don’t recognize it anymore.”

On top of that, conservation is also a concern. Coen says Huger is well-known for its historic districts and he appreciates that the county already has those marked but doesn’t want too much more to be taken away.

Berkeley County has been contacted numerous times for more details about these developments and any feedback they have to these concerns. They have acknowledged the request but have yet to provide a full response.

In addition, with Cainhoy Road being state-maintained, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is responsible for the infrastructure. They have not provided a statement.

