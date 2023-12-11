‘It’s a hostile environment’: Charleston rethinking Hagood Avenue plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has recently launched the Hagood Avenue Improvement Plan to make the area more attractive and accessible to residents.

They’ll study several factors, like flooding, environmental impacts, and the infrastructure of the roadway.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s what we need to do more of across the city,” Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris says.

The low-sitting area used to be a marsh and sits next to a buried landfill.

Morris says they’ll study the water quality to determine if pollution from the landfill is getting into the roadway.

“What we want to do is to make sure whatever water people are having access to, touching, as they walk by, that it’s safe for them,” he says.

They’ll also tackle the avenue’s frequent flooding by researching road levels, sea level rise, and the surrounding environment.

MUSC students Darian McKnight and Ethan Bean say they use Hagood Avenue to get to campus when they can, but it is sometimes too flooded to use.

“The flooding gets really bad,” McKnight says. “Even when it doesn’t rain and it’s high tide there’s like two feet of water,”

And, even when it’s above water, it’s not always safe.

“This is a pretty dangerous street, I know a couple of people that have gotten hit coming to and from school,” Bean says.

When it comes to infrastructure, Morris says Hagood Avenue will need to accommodate more public transportation and pedestrian accessibility.

“It’s a hostile environment for people on bikes, people on foot, frankly it’s pretty hostile to people driving as well, there’s a lot of potholes,” Charleston Moves Executive Director Katie Zimmerman says.

The avenue connects the medical district to the Citadel and will house the future Lowcountry Rapid Transit System.

MUSC Public Affairs Manager Carter Coyle says it’ll be an essential route for bus riders to get to the medical district directly.

“The Hagood Avenue improvement plan will give our patients, care team members, students and staff better direct access to the medical center district downtown,” Coyle said in a statement.

Morris says over the next six to nine months they’ll be researching the area and designing about 15% of the project.

Then, they’ll use those designs to apply for federal grant money.

