McClellanville Library closing for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The McClellanville branch of the Charleston County Public Library will be closed for several months as it undergoes renovations.

The library will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 to receive an interior refresh with new paint, carpet and furniture.

While the library is closed, hold items will be sent to the Wando Mount Pleasant branch. Patrons can choose to have those items sent to the branch of their choosing by selecting an alternate location online.

Books returns will remain open temporarily or items can be returned to any other branch.

The renovation is part of the 2014 referendum to build five libraries and update existing locations.

