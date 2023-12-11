SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McClellanville Library closing for renovations

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The McClellanville branch of the Charleston County Public Library will be closed for several months as it undergoes renovations.

The library will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 to receive an interior refresh with new paint, carpet and furniture.

While the library is closed, hold items will be sent to the Wando Mount Pleasant branch. Patrons can choose to have those items sent to the branch of their choosing by selecting an alternate location online.

Books returns will remain open temporarily or items can be returned to any other branch.

The renovation is part of the 2014 referendum to build five libraries and update existing locations.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

With cooler temperatures on the horizon, Seacoast Church Summerville is opening its warming...
Warming center opening in Summerville
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
VIDEO: Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police...
VIDEO: Officials: Man arrested in connection to police chase, drug possession
Charleston County Council has proposed amendment changes to the tree protection and...
‘This fight is not over yet’: Proposed amendment changes spark controversy
Charleston County Council has proposed amendment changes to the tree protection and...
VIDEO: ‘This fight is not over yet’: Proposed amendment changes spark controversy