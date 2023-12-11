Residents worry DD2 rezoning plan feels ‘rushed’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Families living in one Dorchester County neighborhood say a plan to rezone parts of Dorchester District Two needs more consideration.

The plan was introduced by the DD2 Board of Trustees on Sept. 11 to address overcrowding and rapid growth in the county.

Homeowners say the decision feels rushed.

“Trying to do hard cut lines instead of worrying about actual children’s futures, the relationships they have with their counselors, with their teachers, with their principals. How they’ll be pulled out of that, is not the answer,” parent Crystal Snow says.

Show moved to Highwoods Plantation with her family so her son could go to Beech Hill Elementary.

She worries about other families who made the same choice and how it will impact the morale of students and property values.

One Lowcountry realtor says this first phase should not largely impact property values or taxpayer contribution.

“It looks like they’re trying to keep a lot of neighborhoods in place,” Josh Dix, Government Affairs Director at Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS, says. “The other options are really going to increase taxes for property owners because they’re capital improvement projects. Realignment is a real benefit point to the taxpayer because there’s no impact for this first phase.”

