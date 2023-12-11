SC Lottery
SC drivers see gas prices fall over past week

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in South Carolina saw a nearly nine cent drop in gas prices over the past week.

Prices in the Palmetto State fell 8.8 cents over the past week to an average of $2.80 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in South Carolina.

The prices are 8.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 8.1 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state as of Monday morning was at a station selling gas for $2.45 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of $1.24.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.55.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the price of gasoline fell 9.6 cents to and average of $3.11 per gallon. The national average is 23.7 cents less than a month ago and stands 10.1 cents lower than one year ago.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”

The national average price of diesel fell 8.4 cents last week to $4.10 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

