SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a police...
Officials: Man arrested in connection to police chase, drug possession

Latest News

Some life-long Huger residents worry that hundreds of homes coming to Cainhoy Road could come...
Infrastructure, conservation at forefront of concern for Huger developments
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity