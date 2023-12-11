‘This fight is not over yet’: Proposed amendment changes spark controversy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council has proposed amendment changes to the tree protection and preservation ordinance, but some members of the community disagree with this decision and are fighting back.

The amendment changes would originally exempt county-led projects from needing authorization from the Board of Zoning Appeals before cutting trees. Currently, all requests to remove protected trees must be reviewed and approved by the BZA.

The proposed changes were sent to the Planning Commission on Oct. 9 for review, but the commission voted unanimously to deny the changes. County Council met again Nov. 14 to further discuss the proposed changes. At this meeting, the public came out to defend the trees. The County received 134 letters written in opposition of the changes and 25 people in attendance to the meeting also spoke out against it. To address community concerns, the Council elected to revise these changes.

County Council revised the amendment changes on Nov. 30. They added tree mitigation and limited site plan review; however, members of the Coastal Conservation League are still not satisfied. They say that while they appreciate the Council taking time to consider the community’s concerns, they do not believe that these revisions are enough.

“We just do not feel that the tree mitigation they’re adding back in goes far enough,” Emma Berry, Communities and Transportation Project Manager for the Coastal Conservation League, said. The tree fund that they would have to pay into is just for the beautification of Charleston in general, but it does not address the significant loss of these grand trees along these roads, which is what we’re really concerned about.”

Berry says that they do not feel that these proposals are fair.

“The amendments do not address our concerns about the removal of independent oversight. It still puts all of the deciding power on these grand tree removals in the hands of county council, which we just do not feel is the right way to run things in our government. It feels very undemocratic, I would say, to do that,” Berry said. “If the BZA is not the appropriate board to be making these decisions on grand tree removals and we would propose adding a new one such as, like a tree protection board.”

A tree protection board is one of the solutions Berry and the Coastal Conservation League have proposed to make the amendment changes better meet their concerns.

“The Tree Protection Board is something that we would love to see in Charleston County. There has been some conversation about how Dorchester County and Berkeley County let their public works have exemptions, but we don’t want to weaken our tree protection ordinance. We want to strengthen it further. By adding a Tree Protection Board we think that’s a really great solution to that problem,” Berry said. “Another solution we have is with the tree mitigation that they’re proposing - that instead of paying into a tree fund that could just plant a sapling in any part of Charleston County, they would have to directly plant trees alongside the roads that they’re working on. So, if they’re cutting down a grand tree on the side of a road, rather than putting money into a tree fund, they would plant a new tree further along that road. By doing that they would successfully replace the tree canopy in the specific area where it’s lost and that’s what’s really crucial from an environmental and just a resilient standpoint.”

According to the Coastal Conservation League, the Charleston area has lost more than 10,000 acres of tree coverage since 1992. The Coastal Conservation League believes that approving these amendment changes could lead to the loss of hundreds of more grand trees all across Charleston County.

Berry says that some of these trees have been around since before Charleston was established so they have a lot of historical and cultural significance, but the trees also provide many environmental benefits to the area.

The Coastal Conservation League says that these grand trees provide resilience to issues like flooding, climate change, increased urban development and erosion. Trees also offset carbon emissions and provide humans and animals with clean air. The Coastal Conservation League says that the tree-lined roads are one of the elements that make the Lowcountry so special. Berry says keeping these trees is crucial.

Berry says they do not understand why these amendment changes are coming up so suddenly in the first place.

“The question we’ve all been kind of chewing on in the past couple months is ‘why now?’ And that’s a really great point. Because I would say that, from the presentations Public Works has given, they - I think - have maybe gone before the Board of Zoning Appeals five times in the past 10 years for tree removal authorization,” Berry said. “And they are never denied. If anything, they’re given some recommendations of other things they need to do, in addition to the tree removal,” Berry says, “So, with that being said, it doesn’t seem like it’s a really pertinent issue. So, it makes you wonder what is the reason and we think it’s some really big road projects that are coming up in our near future.”

Berry says that there are a few members of the City Council who are on their side and are trying to placate the community by proposing some alternative amendments. The Planning Commission was set to review the revised amendment changes at the Monday meeting; however, it has since been removed from the agenda.

Berry says that they fully support and stand with the Public Commission’s decision to deny the initial proposals and hope that the revised ones get denied as well.

“I think we are hoping the planning commission will stay strong and see it the way that everyone else seems to see it, which is that these amendments that they are proposing - the revised ones - do not go remotely far enough in answering all of our concerns about these amendments,” Berry said. “This fight is not over yet. We are still working tirelessly to not grant public works this exemption.”

You can find the revised amendment changes on page 15 of the agenda.

