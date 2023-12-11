SC Lottery
Warming center opening in Summerville

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - With cooler temperatures on the horizon, Seacoast Church Summerville is opening its warming center for those in need of a place to stay.

The center will be open Monday night with an outdoor meal under heaters at 7 p.m.

Check-in for the center begins at 9 p.m.

Check-out is Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The center will reopen its doors Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a meal will be provided after check in.

Dismissal is Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The center will welcome men, women and families. They cannot take animals.

Dinner, a cot, hot showers and a takeaway breakfast will be provided.

For more information, call 843-486-0193 and choose the warming center option or text transport to 320320.

Seacoast Summerville is located at 301 E. 5th North St. with the warmning center entrance located on Gum Street.

