18-year-old charged in high-speed pursuit through North Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing several charges after he allegedly led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Naytron Patton, 18, of Hanahan, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The police department was alerted by an automated license plate reader of a stolen vehicle traveling in the Dorchester Road and Bonds Avenue area just after 12 p.m. Monday, according to a report.

The blue 2008 Toyota Highlander with North Carolina plates was reported stolen out of North Charleston on Dec. 2.

An officer caught up with the vehicle, activated blue lights and pursued the vehicle through residential neighborhoods. The report states speeds reached 70 mph in the Oregon Avenue and Ranger Drive areas.

Patton ran multiple stop signs and ultimately collided with two parked vehicles on Surrey Drive. The report states he fled from the scene on foot.

Officers found Patton a short time later and took him into custody. They found a firearm with 15 rounds in the magazine in the suspect’s waistband.

Police say the gun was reported stolen to Charleston Police on Nov. 14.

Patton was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

