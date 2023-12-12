SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking fentanyl, third offense; trafficking cocaine base, third offense; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen handgun.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing charges after hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine were recovered.

Miguel Archie, 34, and Malcolm Archie, 33, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, third offense; trafficking cocaine base, third offense; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen handgun.

Miguel Archie is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Malcolm Archie is facing two counts of distributing cocaine base.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Mercer Avenue in the Greentown area of Georgetown County Friday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies recovered nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl, more than 223 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of marijuana.

Deputies also recovered cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and nine firearms.

Miguel and Malcolm Archie were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Police say Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West...
Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies investigate suspicious package at James Island store
One Lowcountry hospital is starting seven health projects designed to improve access to...
$4.3 million for rural health initiatives heading to MUSC
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the...
Berkeley Co. continues long standing tradition to fight against impaired driving