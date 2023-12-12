2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing charges after hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine were recovered.

Miguel Archie, 34, and Malcolm Archie, 33, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, third offense; trafficking cocaine base, third offense; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen handgun.

Miguel Archie is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Malcolm Archie is facing two counts of distributing cocaine base.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Mercer Avenue in the Greentown area of Georgetown County Friday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies recovered nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl, more than 223 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of marijuana.

Deputies also recovered cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and nine firearms.

Miguel and Malcolm Archie were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

