$4.3 million for rural health initiatives heading to MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry hospital is starting seven health projects designed to improve access to healthcare in rural and underserved parts of South Carolina.

The Medical University of South Carolina was awarded $4.3 million in grants from the Duke Endowment to launch the projects.

Initiatives include expanding access to a statewide telehealth network for rural primary care clinics. The service is already in nearly 350 sites in the state.

The grants will allow MUSC’s children’s wellness program to include mental health services to students in the Berkeley County School District and Dorchester School District Two.

Other initiatives include recruiting a more diverse workforce and healthcare worker burnout prevention.

The initiatives each have long-term sustainability plans for continued care.

