SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. continues long standing tradition to fight against impaired driving

The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the...
The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

This will be the county’s 34th Annual Candlelight Memorial Services to honor those who’ve lost their lives to such tragedies.

Since 1989, this annual event has been crucial in raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The Candlelight Memorial Services provide a poignant moment for the community to unite in remembrance.

A special candle-lighting ceremony will pay tribute to victims and their families.

Law enforcement officials also join the cause to share their perspectives.

This program memorializes and emphasizes the community’s collective stance against impaired driving.

It’s a call to action, urging responsible hosting and advocating against letting anyone drive under the influence.

If you’ve lost a loved one or been affected by an impaired driver, you’re invited to participate by lighting a candle in their memory.

The ceremony starts tonight at Pointe North Church 110 BiLo Drive, Moncks Corner, SC at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers urge everyone to take a stand against impaired driving.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Police say Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West...
Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Latest News

Two police departments in the Lowcountry are working to adapt to the needs of the community...
Nationwide shortage of police officers impacts Lowcountry police departments
The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.
Dorchester District Two board approves holiday bonus
The Charleston County School District’s Committee of the Whole and Board of Trustees appointed...
Charleston Co. School Board appoints next Chief Academic Officer
The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two board approves holiday bonus