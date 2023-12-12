Berkeley Co. continues long standing tradition to fight against impaired driving

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

This will be the county’s 34th Annual Candlelight Memorial Services to honor those who’ve lost their lives to such tragedies.

Since 1989, this annual event has been crucial in raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The Candlelight Memorial Services provide a poignant moment for the community to unite in remembrance.

A special candle-lighting ceremony will pay tribute to victims and their families.

Law enforcement officials also join the cause to share their perspectives.

This program memorializes and emphasizes the community’s collective stance against impaired driving.

It’s a call to action, urging responsible hosting and advocating against letting anyone drive under the influence.

If you’ve lost a loved one or been affected by an impaired driver, you’re invited to participate by lighting a candle in their memory.

The ceremony starts tonight at Pointe North Church 110 BiLo Drive, Moncks Corner, SC at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers urge everyone to take a stand against impaired driving.

