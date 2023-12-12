Charleston Co. School Board appoints next Chief Academic Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s Committee of the Whole and Board of Trustees appointed Michelle Simmons as the district’s Chief Academic Officer during Monday night’s meeting.

Members of the board and the public all seemed to agree with hiring Simmons with the crowd erupting into applause after the decision was made. However, an amendment to the hiring sparked controversy and confusion.

Michelle Simmons has acted as Charleston County School District’s Interim Chief Academic Officer since July of 2022.

She has worked in the district since 1998, holding a variety of roles from teacher to principal, and then the district’s director of elementary schools.

During the meeting’s public comment, peers, friends and parents made statements to the board showing support for Simmons.

“We are ready as parents for something different in this district, and I am asking for that,” parent Audrey Lane said.

“And today you have a chance to do something different. Don’t let us down. Do the right thing. Hire Michelle Simmons,” Rev. Rebecca Hines, who spoke during public comment, said.

“You have a gem in your hand; don’t let politics and agendas get in the way,” Ron Malcom, who also spoke during public comment, said. “Don’t waste the opportunity to offer this person the permanent CAO position. Give that person a job.”

Although her hiring was approved, an amendment to her contract was suggested by Charleston County School District Board of Trustees member Keith Grybowski.

His suggestion was Simmons’ contract terms would be for a year and a half with a three-year renewable provision with the salary to be set at the currently posted rate.

“The contract as I am recommending to the superintendent will be renewable. There are no changes whatsoever to the job duties as presented,” Grybowski said.

But other board members said the board of trustees does not have the power to make contractual decisions, the superintendent does.

“It was just a couple of months ago that we approved an acting superintendent and we weren’t concerned about a contract, job qualifications or job descriptions,” board member Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson said. “But tonight, we are concerned about contract terms and salary. Is this how we are going to govern?”

The amendment failed on a vote of 3 to 6, putting her contract negotiations not in the hands of the board.

It’s also important to note that all other chief positions in the district have three-year contracts.

Simmons has an immediate start date within the district.

