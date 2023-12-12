Charleston Police creating plan to curb racial disparities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are committed to curbing racial disparities in their policing but need more time to formulate an official plan to do so.

This comes after a third-party progress report on how well the Charleston Police Department implemented the recommendations of the 2019 Racial Bias Audit was released last month.

The report, which found that the department implemented the majority of the audit’s recommendations, also revealed racial disparities in certain areas of their policing.

Findings indicated that black drivers are still stopped and warned at a higher rate than expected given their proportion of the driving population. According to the report, roughly 56% of motor vehicle stops involving Black drivers result in only a warning, compared to just 40% of stops of white drivers.

When stops are made for speeding or alcohol violations, the report shows disparities are minimal. When you shift focus to non-moving violations, like an expired license, disparities are larger.

The department’s Director of Procedural Justice, Dr. Jill Eidson, says they will be paying close attention to these non-moving stops moving forward, and examine the data used in the initial report.

“Once we have a better sense of why, and what is triggering these stops, we might be able to address policy and training,” Eidson says, “It’s possible, though, that there might be something completely out of the police department’s control that is triggering this disparity.”

She says it’s too early to create or present a formal response to the disparities, but potential solutions could include retaining, looking into policies they have in place, and educating the community on why officers perform stops.

Findings from the report also indicated that black drivers are searched at a disproportionate rate compared to white drivers. An officer finds contraband in 70% of its probable cause searches of white suspects in motor vehicle stops, but just 50% of its searches of Black motorists stopped, the report shows.

“The data that the researchers provided did not have the narratives behind the search, the reasons for it, what the indicator was that called for a search for each of those different situations,” Eidson says, “We’ll have to look at the deeper narrative data to help us ascertain what the context of the situation was and if there are patterns.”

Depending on what they find after further examining the data, Eidson says they could examine their policies on searches or retrain officers in certain areas.

The report also showed the department has improved its data collection and analysis capabilities “dramatically” since 2019.

It is now possible to link data from motor vehicle stops across three critical systems that allow for more detailed analyses. Eidson says this will allow the department to investigate the sources of these disparities in a more thorough manner than before.

“Merging those three data sets allows anyone looking at the data to have a better understanding of what happened from the beginning of a motor vehicle stop all the way to the end,” Eidson says.

Also of note, the report says that Community Oriented Policing has become a central part of the operations of the department. The opening of the Gathering Center at Gadsden Green and MultiPurpose Center in The Robert Mills Community were noted as important aspects of this, as well as changing Patrol Officers work hours from rotating to permanent shifts so they are better known to their specific beats.

Eidson says they plan to hold a community forum to present the entirety of the report’s findings in January. She says they will factor the community’s response into any potential changes moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.