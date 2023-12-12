SC Lottery
Charleston’s Historic Nathaniel Russell House will soon be on the market

By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic home that has been around since at least the early 1800s in downtown Charleston has treated thousands of guests to tours over the years and it will soon be up for sale.

The Historic Charleston Foundation just announced they will be selling the Nathaniel Russell House located on Meeting Street and neither Charleston natives nor visitors are pleased.

The Historic Charleston Foundation Board of Trustees says making this decision to sell the home was not an easy one and it came after a yearslong strategic planning process. They say they are turning attention to other houses and neighborhoods in the Charleston region that need their help, such as affordable housing and climate resilience. They say their original mission never included owning historic homes.

As far as who they will sell it to, that is still up for debate and the organization is considering all options. However, they say “the property was always intended to be a private residence, and it is likely the most viable use for this part of the residential historic district.”

Charleston native Garrett Beinbrink has concerns about that.

“Something that I fear is that somebody who has no interest in preserving it for us as a city would come in at top dollar and just shut it off,” Beinbrink said. “And that’s the biggest fear I have. Whether the Historic Charleston Foundation moves on from it or not is one part of it. It’s the aspect of losing it is what’s really scary.”

Anne H. Blessing, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Historic Charleston Foundation, provided this statement:

The decision to divest of the Nathaniel Russell House was not an easy one, but it was a decision the Foundation was called to make.  Our Mission and Strategic Plan call on us to focus on the future of the Foundation’s work on the many advocacy and preservation-related issues facing the Charleston region, ensuring the city remains resilient and new development honors our city’s rich history and culture.

We are proud of our work in maintaining and preserving this historic home. In the coming months, while the Museum remains open, the Foundation will work diligently to transition the property to a buyer that protects and amplifies the building’s rich, unique and culturally significant history.

The museum says they will stay open for now and it could take a year or longer to figure out the most appropriate next course of action.

The Historic Charleston Foundation also provided a webpage of answers to the common questions they have received since the announcement.

