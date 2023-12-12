Coastal storm could bring rain, wind this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re off to a chilly start on our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 30s inland, upper 30s at the coast. Expect plenty of sunshine today to go with temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. Another cold night is expected tonight with lows in the low 30s inland, near 40° at the beaches. Quiet and seasonally cool weather will extend through Friday before a coastal storm brings the chance of rain and wind for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 61.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain and Wind. High 62.

