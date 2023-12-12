CofC women’s basketball overcomes 22-point deficit to top Jacksonville State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston women’s basketball team completed a 22-point comeback to defeat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 69-58 on Monday night inside TD Arena.

The Cougars started the contest struggling to find the basket, shooting 4-21 by the end of the first quarter. Jacksonville State began to run away with the lead, downing seven three-pointers in the first half to build a 20-point halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Charleston was able to find their groove, driving to the basket for layups and making the most of trips to the charity stripe. Two free throws from Jenna Annecchiarico had the Cougars down to a single-digit deficit, while two clutch threes from Taryn Barbot cut the deficit to just three points heading into the final quarter of play.

A layup within the first 30 seconds of the fourth by Anika McGarity gave Charleston its first lead since 6-4. The Cougar defense held Jacksonville State to just five points in the final quarter, helping to secure the comeback and remain undefeated at home.

Taryn Barbot led the effort with 21 points and eight rebounds. Four Cougars tallied double-digits to end the day, including Jada Logan, earning her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Key Cougars

Annecchiarico finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

McGarity ended the night with 13 points and three blocks.

Game Notes

Annecchiarico went perfect from the free throw line, finishing the night 8-8.

The Cougars remain undefeated at home, with four wins at TD Arena this season.

Up Next

College of Charleston will travel to Moon Township, Pa to face Robert Morris on Saturday, December 16 at 12:00 p.m.

