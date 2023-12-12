SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton County firefighters rescue puppies from small pipe

Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe.
Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe Monday afternoon.

The puppies were 30 to 40 feet inside the pipe that ran under the driveway of a manufacturing facility in Smoaks.

Colleton Fire-Rescue said residents in the area had been feeding the puppies’ mother for several weeks before following her to the pipe where the puppies were found.

Using supplies provided by a resident, firefighters fashioned a device using PVC pipes and a bucket lid to get the puppies to move closer to the end of the pipe.

Once the puppies were close enough, firefighters used a soft-ended hook to pull them out one by one.

The process took around five hours.

The puppies and the mother were taken to the animal shelter with the hopes of being adopted soon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Police say Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West...
Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Latest News

Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe.
Colleton County puppy rescue
Moncks Corner Police released a surveillance image from a Dec. 2 armed robbery at an ABC...
Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery
One Lowcountry hospital is starting seven health projects designed to improve access to...
VIDEO: $4.3 million for rural health initiatives heading to MUSC
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County