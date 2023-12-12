SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a shooting shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Demiettrese Evans, 24, died at the scene of the shooting in the 1800 block of Remount Road, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Police responded to the area shortly after midnight to investigate a report of shots fired, Hanahan Police Chief Richard Gebhardt said. They found Evans at the scene and attempted lifesaving measures.

Hartwell said Evans died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are assisting in the investigation.

