Deputies investigate suspicious package at James Island store
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a suspicious package at a James Island retail store.
Deputies were called about a suspicious package at Goodwill on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Members of the bomb squad are also responding to the store.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
