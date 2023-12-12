SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate suspicious package at James Island store

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a suspicious package at a James Island retail store.

Deputies were called about a suspicious package at Goodwill on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the bomb squad are also responding to the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
Police say Jaden Campbell, 17, was last seen on James Island. She’s known to frequent the West...
Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Latest News

One Lowcountry hospital is starting seven health projects designed to improve access to...
$4.3 million for rural health initiatives heading to MUSC
The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the...
Berkeley Co. continues long standing tradition to fight against impaired driving
The Berkeley County Prevention Board is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness about the...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. continues long standing tradition to fight against impaired driving
Two police departments in the Lowcountry are working to adapt to the needs of the community...
Nationwide shortage of police officers impacts Lowcountry police departments