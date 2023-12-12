SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester District Two board approves holiday bonus

The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.

Each full-time or permanent part-time employee will receive a $725 bonus, which is designed to be approximately $500 after deductions. The eligible staff will receive the incentive on Dec. 20.

Matthew Kenwright, the spokesperson for Dorchester District Two, says while maintaining the district’s healthy savings for emergencies, the $2.8 million investment in retaining staff is available due to a surplus following careful budgeting and good financial stewardship.

“Money is top of mind for many families around the holidays, and this is our way of making life easier for our eligible staff,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and our executive team for finalizing this incentive to express our appreciation to Team Dorchester.”

Kenwright adds the bonus rewards employees and highlights their tireless efforts, which contribute to Dorchester District Two being an educational leader in the Lowcountry. He says although the district is among the lowest-funded school districts across the state, the district ranks among the top school districts in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with driving under...
Charleston Police fire, charge officer after DUI crash
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is advising that motorists in a few counties...
Department of public safety to pursue special enforcement coming days
The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting that occurred Saturday night is now...
Police investigate Saturday night bar shooting
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade canceled over inclement weather
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

The Charleston County School District’s Committee of the Whole and Board of Trustees appointed...
Charleston Co. School Board appoints next Chief Academic Officer
The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two board approves holiday bonus
Michelle Simmons has acted as Charleston County School District’s Interim Chief Academic...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board appoints next Chief Academic Officer
Families living in one Dorchester County neighborhood say a plan to rezone parts of Dorchester...
Residents worry DD2 rezoning plan feels ‘rushed’