Dorchester District Two board approves holiday bonus

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees approved a bonus for eligible staff Monday.

Each full-time or permanent part-time employee will receive a $725 bonus, which is designed to be approximately $500 after deductions. The eligible staff will receive the incentive on Dec. 20.

Matthew Kenwright, the spokesperson for Dorchester District Two, says while maintaining the district’s healthy savings for emergencies, the $2.8 million investment in retaining staff is available due to a surplus following careful budgeting and good financial stewardship.

“Money is top of mind for many families around the holidays, and this is our way of making life easier for our eligible staff,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and our executive team for finalizing this incentive to express our appreciation to Team Dorchester.”

Kenwright adds the bonus rewards employees and highlights their tireless efforts, which contribute to Dorchester District Two being an educational leader in the Lowcountry. He says although the district is among the lowest-funded school districts across the state, the district ranks among the top school districts in South Carolina.

