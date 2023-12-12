SC Lottery
Man arrested in connection to South Carolina State University shooting

South Carolina State University Campus Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a residence hall.
South Carolina State University Campus Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a residence hall.(WIS)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University Campus Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a residence hall.

Azaurien Ghykes Haigler, 18, of Denmark, South Carolina, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of another crime and trespassing.

Officials said the shooting happened in Building F of Hugine Suites just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The shooting happened between two people who were not students and were visiting.

Campus police said a victim was shot in the upper torso during the altercation, and they received non-life-threatening injuries. He was also in possession of a .9mm handgun at the time of the incident.

Haigler was held without bond following a deferral in a hearing on Monday, campus officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A booking photo of Haigler was not immediately available.

