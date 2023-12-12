SC Lottery
Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police released surveillance images Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store.

The robbery happened on Dec. 2 at the ABC package store on South Highway 52, Capt. Lee Mixon said.

Investigators say a man wearing a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes and armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.

Police also released images of a person they say witnessed the robbery. Police want to speak to him about what he may have seen. The witness was wearing a black White Sox hat, a black jacket, white T-shirt, faded jeans and brown boots. The witness was believed to be driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to contact Moncks Corner Police Lt. Matthew Hoffer at 843-719-7939 or via email at matt.hoffer@monckscornersc.gov. They may also provide the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

