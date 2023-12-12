Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police released surveillance images Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store.

The robbery happened on Dec. 2 at the ABC package store on South Highway 52, Capt. Lee Mixon said.

Investigators say a man wearing a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes and armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.

Moncks Corner Police released surveillance images from a Dec. 2 armed robbery at an ABC package store showing a person they say robbed the store (left) and a person they believe witnessed the robbery (right). (Moncks Corner Police)

Police also released images of a person they say witnessed the robbery. Police want to speak to him about what he may have seen. The witness was wearing a black White Sox hat, a black jacket, white T-shirt, faded jeans and brown boots. The witness was believed to be driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.

Moncks Corner Police say they are trying to locate this man, shown getting out of a gray or silver Nissan Altima, who they believe witnessed an armed robbery at an ABC package store on Dec. 2. (Moncks Corner Police)

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to contact Moncks Corner Police Lt. Matthew Hoffer at 843-719-7939 or via email at matt.hoffer@monckscornersc.gov. They may also provide the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

