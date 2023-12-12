SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a child’s death is the first flu-related pediatric death this flu season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell did not identify the child by name or gender, saying only that the child was from the Upstate and the death resulted from complications of the flu.

“We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations,” Bell said. “It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

She said that one of the “best gifts” South Carolinians can give their loved ones during holiday gatherings over the next couple of weeks is to help protect them by getting vaccinated.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the illness.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of RSV cases. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not received recommended vaccines for the respiratory illnesses, getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe and effective.

Low or no cost flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location.

