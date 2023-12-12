SC Lottery
Teal, Jones rally South Carolina State over Jacksonville 86-85 in OT

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Michael Teal came off the bench to score 17 points and Drayton Jones had a go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds left in overtime to rally South Carolina State to an 86-85 victory over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Jones’ dunk for the Bulldogs (3-8) came 11 seconds after Robert McCray V sank two free throws to give the Dolphins (6-4) a one-point lead. Atiba Taylor sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation to pull the Bulldogs even at 80-80 and force overtime.

Teal made 6 of 7 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers, for South Carolina State. Caleb McCarty finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, for his first double-double. Freshman Mitchel Taylor had 14 points. Shaman Alston pitched in with 11 points and four assists, while Taylor scored 10 off the bench.

McCray finished with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals for Jacksonville. Jarius Cook made four 3-pointers and scored 21. Marcus Niblack had 13 points before fouling out.

