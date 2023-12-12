SC Lottery
USC’s Marcus Lattimore, Stall alum Anthony Johnson headline SC Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2024

South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore finds a hole in the Missouri defensive line to...
South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore finds a hole in the Missouri defensive line to pick up a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick)(Brett Flashnick | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover, former Clemson baseball coach Jack Leggett and former women’s basketball stars Ivory Latta and Allison Feaster were among 10 named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The group will be enshrined in ceremonies on May 20.

Glover has won six times on the PGA Tour, including the U.S. Open at Bethpage in 2009. Glover won back-to-back tournaments this season.

Leggett was the Tigers baseball coach from 1994-2015, winning 955 games and making six College World Series appearances.

Latta, from McConnells, won three ACC titles and reached two Final Fours during her career at North Carolina. She finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Feaster, from Chester, played at Harvard, where she led the Crimson to three straight Ivy League titles. Feaster and Harvard became the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed with a 71-67 victory over Stanford in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Feaster had 35 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Others named to the hall were football players Marcus Lattimore of South Carolina, Coastal Carolina quarterback Tyler Thigpen and South Carolina State coach Oree Banks, former NBA players Clifford Ray of Union, S.C., and Anthony Johnson from the College of Charleston; and basketball pioneer William Partlow, who led former Booker T. Washington High to six state titles in the 1960s.

