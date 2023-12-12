SC Lottery
WATCH: Grandpa tumbles into crib while tucking in granddaughter

Video of a man falling into his granddaughter's crib while putting her down for a nap went viral. (SOURCE: CNN, @KELSEA_BOWERSMITH, TIKTOK, @kelsea_bowersmith/T
By Jeanne Moos via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you were ever featured on the MTV show “Cribs,” it usually meant you had an impressive house. But one California grandfather may have been eligible to be on the show for a totally different reason.

Ramon Aranda is now laughing after he went to tuck in his granddaughter and ended up tucking in himself.

The 2-year-old Lenna had been climbing out of her crib, so her mattress was lowered to keep her from escaping.

It was a little too low for Aranda, who proceeded to lose his balance and fall into the crib.

The grandpa just calmly adjusted his glasses, stood up and climbed out.

He said, as he fell, he was careful not to land on her with his 165 pounds.

“I just love my granddaughter to death. That’s for sure, cuz that’s the only one we have,” he said.

Once out of the crib, Aranda gave Lenna her bottle.

As he left the room, Lenna kicked her feet up to take her shoes off, but Aranda was too rattled to remember to remove them.

Aranda never even told Lenna’s mom. She discovered the mishap on video only because she was helping grandpa look for his phone, which had slipped out of his pocket on his way into the crib.

Lenna’s mother posted the video on TikTok a year and a half after it was shot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

